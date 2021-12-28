Sylvia Rutherford, of Cassopolis

Dec. 16, 1941 — Dec. 22, 2021

Sylvia J. Rutherford, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence just six days after her eightieth birthday.

Her life began Dec. 16, 1941, in Niles, Michigan, one of two children born to Leo and Merle Binksly. She married Thomas Alan Rutherford June 24, 1988, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Sylvia was a wonderful wife and Thomas’s soul mate. She was a loving and kind person.

Sylvia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Rutherford, of Cassopolis; one daughter, Sally (Steve) Schuur, of Niles; one son, Hugh Lane, of Cassopolis; one stepson, Drew Benton Philips, of Decatur; five grandchildren; two great granddaughters; brothers and sisters, James (Patricia) Rutherford, of Phillips, Wisconsin, John (Linda) Rutherford, of Lakeland, Florida, Paul (Judy) Rutherford, of Vandalia, Mary (Ron) Brown, of Niles, Naomi (Scott) Criswell, of Cassopolis, and Ruth (Steve) Nauman, of Goshen, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Judy Masterman; and her brother.

Family and friends will gather Dec. 29, 2021, from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. in Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State St., Cassopolis, with the Reverend Paul Doellinger officiating.

Mrs. Rutherford will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Sylvia be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or to the family to assist in defraying expenses, in care of Wagner Family Funerals, 208 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.