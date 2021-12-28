Niles boys fifth at invitational

WYOMING — The Niles boys bowling team finished fifth South Haven and Allegan High School Invitational hosted by Spectrum Lanes Entertainment Complex Monday.

The Vikings missed a top-four finish by 34 pins.

Gladwin was the team champion with 2,849 pins, while Sturgis was second with 2,692, Cedar Springs third with 2,684 and South Lyon fourth with 2,650. Niles finished with 2,616.

The Vikings’ Nathan Ryman was the individual runner-up as he bowled a 390 series for Niles. Conner Weston rolled a 332, Trenton Phillips a 309 and Andrew Jackson a 294.

In the six Baker Games, Niles rolled a 392, 305 and a 335.

The Niles girls team finished ninth with a total of 1,642 pins.

Jackpine was the team champion with 2,210 pins. Allegan was second with 2,191, South Lyon third with 2,166, South Haven fourth with 2,147 and Cedar Springs fifth with 2,113.

Kaelynnn Smith led Niles with a 255 series, while Chevelle Jaynes rolled a 242 series and Angel Walsh a 201 series.

In the six Baker Games, the Vikings shot 195, 204 and 212.