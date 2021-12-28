May 26, 1956 — Dec. 21, 2021

Lorela O. McNair (65) affectionally known as “Chubby” or Chub, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Lorela was born on May 26, 1956, to the union of Katherine Glenn and Larry P. Glenn in Gary, Indiana. Lorela graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1974. After graduating high school, Lorela went on to Ferris State to continue her studies.

Lorela realized that she wanted to serve a greater good and later joined the United States Army. While in the service, Lorela met her loving and devoted husband Gregory McNair. To this union they were blessed with two amazing children, LaToya McNair, of Niles, and Gregory (Caitlyn) McNair, of Niles. Lorela was a devoted and dedicated Grandmother who loved her grandchildren beyond words. You would frequently spot her cheering on her grandson Adrian at his different sporting events around the state. She was his number one cheerleader.

Lorela truly loved people and her family was always her number one priority. Family would love to go visit her and the family in New Jersey, before her returning to Michigan. Lorela grew up and attended MT. Zion Church of God in Christ, in Buchannan. One thing we know is that Lorela recommitted her life to God, and for this we are thankful.

Lorela believed in hard work and worked many different jobs throughout her life, most recently retiring from Modineer Company. Nonetheless, her favorite job of all time was being an: amazing daughter, a devoted wife, a faithful mother, a caring sister, a compassionate niece, a loving aunt and a dedicated grandmother.

There were a few things chub always knew and that is, where to get her hostess cupcakes (which might be hiding in her nightstand), her Hotstuff Chips, a cold Pepsi and what was recently happening on the latest soap operas. Watching the stories, as she liked to call them, was one of her favorite things to do with her husband Gregory.

Lorela is survived by her mother, Katherine Glenn, Husband-Gregory McNair, children, LaToya McNair and Gregory (Caitlyn) McNair, grandchildren, Adrian Thomas Jr. and Carter Odell McNair, Godchildren-Jerod Glenn and Kevin (KJ) Reed, siblings, Larry Glenn, Rodney (Jennifer) Glenn, Felicia Glenn, and Cynthia Glenn, along with a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lorela was preceded in death by her Father: Larry P. Glenn, her Sisters: Yolanda P. Glenn-Williams, Kathy D. Glenn, and her niece: Shalonda M. Williams-Burger.

Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at noon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Niles with a time of visitation to begin at 11 a.m. An interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs.

Memories of Lorela may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.