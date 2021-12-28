LMC partners with Rio Salado College to expand online classes

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is creating more opportunities for students to advance their education through a new partnership with Rio Salado College.

Starting in spring 2022, students can register for select online classes offered by the Tempe, Arizona-based community college through LMC. These course credits will count toward LMC degree and certificate programs.

The classes offered for the spring 2022 semester are American Sign Language I, Elementary French I, and Legal, Ethical and Regulatory Issues. Additional course offerings available for the 2022-2023 academic year may include American Sign Language II, III and IV, Elementary French II, Intermediate French I and II, Insurance Industry Profession, Principles of Property and Liability Insurance, Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Claim Handling Principles and Practices, and Ethical Hacking and Network Defense.

“We strive to provide our students with the best possible educational opportunities available,” LMC President Trevor A. Kubatzke said. “Through this partnership, our students can now add these specialized classes in Language, Business, Information Technology, and more to bolster our robust course offerings and better prepare them for careers in their chosen fields.”

“Rio Salado College’s National Division is proud to work alongside Lake Michigan College to increase their online offerings and keep students on track to degree completion with their home institution,” added Janelle Elias, Rio Salado’s Interim Vice President Strategy, Advancement, and National Division.

Rio Salado College is one of the largest online public community colleges in the nation, serving nearly 40,000 students annually, with more than 28,000 online in 50 states and internationally. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Rio Salado offers 600-plus online classes, 135-plus degree and certificate programs, and general education courses. The college also supports dual enrollment, military, and incarcerated students and serves as the largest provider of adult education in Arizona.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Rio Salado, which will allow us to offer courses that we would otherwise not be able to offer to our students,” LMC Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Kellogg said. “In addition, this collaboration provides great opportunities for both colleges to learn from one another and improve teaching and learning.”