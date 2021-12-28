James (Jim) Glen Vidt

Dec 14, 1946 – Dec 17, 2021

Waking in the morning with coffee in hand,

getting prepared to get back with the band.

Grabbing the essentials: balls, tees, gloves, and a stogie,

just praying for a round without a dreaded triple bogey.

Your bag is packed and you got your shoes,

kiss your wife goodbye as she gives you your honey do’s!

Your tee time is at ten, but you arrive at nine,

because you need enough time to hear your boys complain and whine.

You slide on your shoes and grab your bag out of the back,

walking towards the clubhouse and your boys are cutting you no slack.

This is the place that you’d rather be than any other,

and all of these guys are like your brother. – John Kessick

We love you and look forward to seeing you, again, on the 19th green.

Kim (Stacey) Vidt, Kristin (Vidt) Middendorf, Melissa (Vidt) Owens, Jamie (Vidt) Raade, Stacey (Johnson) Steffes, Matthew Johnson, Ryan Forburger, Britney (Forburger) Kessick

Arrangements are being entrusted to Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan.