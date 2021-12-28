Edwardsburg duo earns All-State

EDWARDSBURG — Another successful season for the Edwardsburg football team means postseason awards for the Eddies.

A pair of Edwardsburg players earned Division 4 All-State from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Senior tight end Landon Mikel and senior defensive back Logan McColley were the only two players in the Leader Publications coverage area to receive all-state honors.

Mikel and McColley also earned Division 4 All-Region honors from the MHSFCA, along with teammates Jacob Edwardsburg (defensive lineman), Ben Miller (linebacker), Connor Ostrander (linebacker) and Isaiyah Swartz (defensive back).

Buchanan’s Logan Grwinski was a Division 6 All-Region honoree as a specialist.