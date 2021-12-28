Edward L. Barrett, of Niles

Feb. 8, 1931 — Dec. 21, 2021

Edward L. Barrett, 90, of Niles, passed away peacefully in his home at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

He was married Feb. 17, 1950, in Hastings, Michigan, to the love of his life Marylyn E. Barrett (Wensloff) who preceded him in death in 2017. Also left to cherish his memory are three loving children, two sons, Steven L. (Sherry) Barrett, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, and Larry G. (Val) Barrett, of Niles, his daughter, Susan L. Zandarski, of Niles, and his sister, Nancy Larke Mitchell, of Naples, Florida. Also surviving are eight adoring grandchildren, Steven L. Barrett II, Joel S. Barrett, Micah E. Barrett, Amy E. (Charles) Frison, Allison M. (Dylan) Lemert, Jeremy D. (Courtney) Zandarski, Christopher S. (Christy) Braddock and Richard A. Braddock; twelve great-grandchildren Steven L. Barrett III, Grace T. Barrett, Joy D. Barrett, Peyton L. Whitaker, Gabriella S. Frison, Amara L. Frison, Dustin L. (Hailey) Braddock, Victoria R. (Michael) Rockenbaugh, Christa D. Braddock, Kalea A. Braddock, Ehmeht Braddock and Hydee Braddock. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents were two sisters, Mary Sherwood and Barbara Tinsey, and grandchildren, April E. Zandarski and Stephanie R. Barrett.

Ed was not only a loving husband, father and grandfather, but he loved spending his free time traveling, reading, flying (pilot) boating and sailing. He also enjoyed Christian men’s gatherings for prayer and fellowship. Ed loved special family gatherings and was insistent that his family always come for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter dinners. For many years during the 80 and 90’s, Ed & Marylyn enjoyed entertaining and ministering grace and peace to guests at their Agape Haven Cottage at Diamond Lake. Ed moved to Niles in 1958 to join the Rifenberg Insurance Agency where he was a partner serving countless customers until his retirement. He and Marylyn then spent their retirement years traveling the country and visiting all 50 states. When not traveling they enjoyed their family and greatly influencing their grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was a great man of integrity and loved by all. He’d give you the shirt off his back & then tell you how to wear it. That and his many witty sayings like “Some days it rains, some days you can’t lay away a cent,” will be greatly missed.

He also served volunteering with organizations such as United Way, The Work Release Program, Meals on Wheels & Home Management Services. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and People of Praise.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at People of Praise Community Center, 53666 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, Indiana.

Friends may visit with the family beginning at 2 p.m. until the service. Meal to follow the memorial service. Cremation was entrusted to McGann Hay, American Cremation Society, South Bend.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Caring Circle (Hospice at Home), 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or the People of Praise, 53666 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635. To send private condolences to the family, log on to McGannHay.com.