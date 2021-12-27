Three hospitalized following Volinia Township crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — Three were sent to the hospital following a Sunday morning crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office is investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township. The crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel arrived on scene, finding that two vehicles had crashed into one another. The first vehicle was driven by Christopher Allen Cleveland, 36, of Marcellus. Cleveland was traveling west on Marcellus Highway approaching the intersection when the second vehicle pulled out in front of him. The second vehicle was occupied by four subjects, with the the driver being ChenSheng Guan, 31, of Flushing, New York. With Guan, were GuiYun Liu, 40, of China, Xiaochong Wan, 42, of Flushing, New York, and MaoSong Lin, 63, of Brooklyn, New York.

Initial investigation shows that Guan failed to yield to Cleveland at the intersection. Cleveland and Wan were transported to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital, Dowagiac, and Lin was transported to Ascension-Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Seatbelts and airbags were used in the crash, deputies reported.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance, Marcellus Ambulance, Van Buren Emergency Medical Services and Air Care of Kalamazoo.

This crash remains under investigation.