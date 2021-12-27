Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen opens in Niles

NILES — After months — and years — of waiting, a popular restaurant chain will finally open its doors in Niles.

The Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 306 S. 11th St., will open today with hours from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The site plan for the restaurant was approved by the Niles City Planning Commission in March 2020, while the owner purchased the property in 2017. The owner, Jeffery Adams, told Leader Publications in October that the opening of the Popeye’s location had been pushed back due to supply chain delays.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more coverage.