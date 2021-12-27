Man injured in tractor accident in Newberg Township

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A man was injured following a tractor crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a tractor crash on Sodaman Road in Newberg Township at approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a farm tractor having left the roadway and overturned. The operator of the tractor was found to be Darrel L. Martin, 42, of Three Rivers. Martin told deputies the tractor had sped up coming down a hill into a sharp curve.

Martin was not able to negotiate the curve, left the roadway and overturned the tractor. Martin was able to get away from the crash site as the tractor caught fire.

Martin was transported from the scene to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and seatbelts were not available, deputies reported.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newberg Fire/Ambulance and SEPSA Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.