Roadrunners sign local pair

DOWAGIAC — A pair of local players have signed letters of intent to play basketball at Southwestern Michigan College when the Roadrunners revive their program in the winter of 2022.

Former Niles standout Demarien Nichols and Edwardsburg senior Isaac Merrill are set to join SMC Coach Rodell Davis’ first Roadrunner men’s basketball team.

Nichols is currently playing at CBG Preparatory in Benton Harbor. Merrill has helped the Eddies get off to a 3-1 start this season, including three consecutive victories.

“Demarien is a quick lead guard that really understands the game,” Davis said. “He runs the system and keeps his teammates involved. His combination of unselfish play and his ability to score the ball will make a difference on the offensive end of the floor. His quickness and competitive spirit on defense allow him to pressure the ball without getting beat off the bounce. He will be one of the best defenders on the court every game.”

Nichol’s coach at CBG, Justin Webb, said he is an excellent athlete.

“He is a leader on and off the court, coachable, and he has taken every opportunity to get better,” Webb said. “Demarien was a three-level scorer for us. His talent will transfer well to the college level.”

Edwardsburg Coach Steve Wright calls Merrill one of the best players he has ever coached.

“He is tough, smart, and a winner,” he said. “SMC is lucky to have him.”

Davis likes what Merrill will bring to the table for the Roadrunners.

“Isaac is a high-character person with a great academic background,” he said. “He is also a high IQ player who brings a level of maturity to the game. Since he communicates so well on the floor, we expect him to take a leadership role. As a lead guard, he excels at setting his teammates up and is also an efficient shooter from 3-point range. As a physical player from the guard spot, he will be expected to defend good guards every game.”