PET OF THE WEEK: Jason, of Paws of Hope

Jason is a 5-year-old fox terrier mix from a kill-shelter. He is searching for a quiet home with someone to spend plenty of time with him. He bonds quickly and follows closely. Jason’s life has been rough, according to volunteers. He seeks a patient owner and home with adults only and no pets. Despite his past, he is loving and deserves the best, they said.

For more information, contact Paws of Hope at information@pawsofhope.org or send a private Facebook message to PawsOfHopeSwMich.