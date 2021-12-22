Jose Guillen, of Dowagiac

Jan. 21, 1990 — Dec. 20, 2021

Jose Guillen, 31, of Dowagiac, Passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Holy Maternity Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Dewey Lake Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Jose’s name may be made to the family, in care of Rosalinda Ruiz for Jose’s daughter Ethalia. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Jose was born Jan. 21, 1990, in Bartow, Fl to Rosalinda Ruiz. He attended Dowagiac High School. Jose was known as a “Jack-of-all-Trades” working many different jobs. His most passionate job was his DJing gig that he started when he was 15. Jose enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars, but most of all he loved his family, especially his daughter, Ethalia. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jose is survived by his mother, Rosalinda Ruiz; daughter, Ethalia; siblings, Joe Ruiz, Ermelinda Aranda, Dora (Eddy) Lopez and Christina Guillen; longtime girlfriend, Sana Villalobos and her children who he considered his own, Gianni, Armani and Jheno Villalobos; and many nieces and nephews.