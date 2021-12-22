Girl Scout troop gives back to Cass County COA

DOWAGIAC — A new group is giving back in Cass County.

There is a new Girl Scout Troop in Dowagiac this year, Troop 55005. For its first community service project, members wanted to give back to the organization that allows them to host their weekly meetings. The troop meets at The Council on Aging Front Street Crossing in Dowagiac, which provides services to seniors in the community.

The girls decided to collect donations from the community members and hand-crafted more than 250 Christmas cards to give to seniors.

The total amount of donations received from the community was more than $500.