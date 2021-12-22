Catherine Hankerson

Nov. 28, 1941 — Dec. 18, 2021

Ms. Catherine Hankerson, 80, passed away at her residence in Sagamore Hills, Ohio on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Catherine was born on Nov. 28, 1941, in Augusta, Georgia to the late Fred Sr. and Bertha Mae (Miller) Hankerson.

After taking secondary education courses, Catherine worked as an administrative assistant in the manufacturing industry. She was a beloved mother to one son, grandmother to four and a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Catherine is survived by a son, Kurt (Brandy) Hankerson, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; four grandchildren; a brother, Fred Hankerson, Jr., of Niles, Michigan; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her fiancé, Louis Williams; three siblings: Aurelia Frederick, Joseph Hankerson and Willie Hankerson; two half-sisters, Lucy Towles and Lena Holmes.

Services for Ms. Catherine Hankerson will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at noon at Palmer Funeral Homes – West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Suffragan Bishop Carlton Burrel of New Vision Apostolic Faith Assembly, Niles MI will officiate. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at palmerfuneralhomes.com.