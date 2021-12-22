Berrien County welcomes new corporate council

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners approved the selection of Thaddeus Hackworth as its corporate counsel effective Jan. 3, 2021.

A St. Joe native, Hackworth acquired a bachelor of arts in political science from Hope College and graduated from law school at Georgetown University. He began practicing law in New York City in 2004 before returning back home in 2020. His impressive resume includes a skill set that combines experience and ability in both litigation and public policy.

The corporate counsel position is one of two that are hired by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, the other being the county administrator. Corporate counsel serves as legal counsel and provides advice to County officials, agencies, boards, authorities, commissions and employees with respect to their official functions.

The resolution passed unanimously by the Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 16 meeting and sets the annualized salary at $128,000 and approves the associated three-year contract.