Jones man injured in Newberg Township crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A Jones man was transported to the hospital following a Monday night crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his office responded to a personal injury traffic crash on Bair Lake Street near Wood Lake Road in Newberg Township. The crash occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Monday.

Initial investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Adam Bistodeau, 41, of Jones, left the roadway and struck a tree. Bistodeau was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies reported that it is unknown if a seatbelt was worn during the crash and that it is believed that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the crash scene were Newberg Township Fire and Ambulance, Michigan State Police and the Cass County Animal Control.