Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 21
Published 10:17 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021
WRESTLING
Burton Richards Memorial
At Eau Claire
Team Scores
Decatur 221, Delton-Kellogg 160, Brandywine 133, Hartford 111, Buvhanan 105, Eau Claire 63, Centreville 58, Marcellus 58, Berrien Springs 46, Galesburg-Augusta 38, Benton Harbor 35, Tekonsha 34, gobbles 31, River Valley 25, Cassopolis 24
Championship Finals
(Local placers)
103; Josmar Perez (BW) d. Noe Arreola (H) 5-4; 112: Ernesto Rodarte (H) p. Matt Veach (BW) 0:45; 119: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Gage Vincent (DK) 4-2; 130: Hunter Weinberg (BU) d. Jack Lantz (RV) 3-2; 145: Leland Payne (BU) p. Josiah Ward (BS) 2:39; 215: Caden Ferris (DK) p. Philip McLaurin (BW) 0:58
Consolation Finals
(Third Place)
135: Walker Barz (BU) p. Mason Garner (H) 1:14; 160: Jackson Starnes (BU) p. Aiden Kane (CE); 285: Cael VanSandt (BW) p. Terrance Winfield (BH) 1:00
Blue Devil Classic
At Gull Lake High School
Pool A Results
DOWAGIAC 60, COMSTOCK 16
103: A.J. Munson (D) wins by forfeit; 112: Nick Green (D) wins by forfeit; 119: Jorge Rivera (D) wins by forfeit; 125: Jordan Simpson (D) p. Jacob Rooney 3:19; 130: Pedro Brito (D) p. Evan Springer 5:51; 135: Israel Villegas (D) p. Stanley Young 2:58; 140: Dustin Sirk (D) wins by forfeit; 145: Zach Gettig (D) p. Dale Weed 0:49; 152: Titus Moore (CO) p. Nicholas Schultz 5:02; 160: Double forfeit 171: Brayan Paredes (D wins by forfeit; 189: Andrew Hartman (D) p. Logan Saokho 0:40; 215: Jaylen Claxton (CO) p. Kelvin Bravo 3:29; 285: Robert Sivley (CO) p. Cal Chapman 1:58
HARTLAND 77, DOWAGIAC 6
103: Chase Utley (H) p. A.J. Munson 0:57; 112: Jake Gillespie (H) p. Nick Green 1:00; 119: Patrick Wlodyga (H) p. Jordan Simpson 5:49; 125: Easton Culver (H) T.T. Jorge Rivera 16-0; 130: Michael Cappellano (H) p. Israel Villegas 1:51; 135: Ethan Kinch (H) p. Dustin Sirk 0:46; 140: Gavin Kern (H) wins by forfeit; 145: Vinnie Abbey (H) p. Zach Gettig 1:25; 152: Justin VanVaerenbergh (H) p. Nicholas Schultz (1:12) 160: Brayan Paredes (D) p. James Butzier 1:09; 171: Nick Rochowiak (H) p. Andrew Hartman 1:27; 189: Chase Kern (H) wins by forfeit; 215: Avery Dickerson (H) p. Kelvin Bravo 0:20; 285: Vince Cox (H) p. Cal Chapman 2:34
HASTING 50, DOWAGIAC 22
103: Troy Hokanson (H) p. A.J. Munson 0:37; 112: Dillon Neal (H) d. Nick Green 7-3; 119: Keegan Archer Sutfin (H) m.d. Jorge Rivera 14-5; 125: Jordan Simpson (d) m.d. Colton Smith 15-5; 130: Israel Villegas (D) p. Joe Goggins 4:24 135: Dustin Sirk (D) p. Justus Forell 2:14; 140: Cohen Smith (H) wins by forfeit; 145: Mason Denton (H) m.d. Zach Gettig 14-3; 152: Robby Slaughter (H) p. Nicholas Schultz 0:36; 160: Victor Ramirez (H) d. Brayan Paredes 9-7; 171: Andrew Hartman (D) p. Isaiah Wilson 1:3; 189: Tate Warner (H) wins by forfeit; 215: Isaac Friddle (h) p. Kelvin Bravo 1:21; 285: Jackson Dubois (h) p. Cal Chapman 0:27
Varsity record: Dowagiac 8-3
9-12th Place Results
Dowagiac vs. Rockford 39-39 (won on tiebreaker)
Schoolcraft d. Battle Creek Harper Creek 48-30
BOWLING
Boys results
NILES 27, ALLEGAN 3
At Snowdens Sunset Bowl
Baker Games
Niles d. Allegan 376-337
Regular Game 1
Niles d. Allegan 941-903
Regular Game 2
Niles d. Allegan 937-871
Niles Results
Conner Weston 400, Nathan Ryman 361, Preston Sharpe 379, Trenton Phillips 404, Adam Jackson 334
Girls Results
ALLEGAN 28, NILES 2
Baker Games
Allegan d. Niles 309-205
Regular Game 1
Allegan d. Niles 668-504
Regular Game 2
785-595
Niles Results
Joslyn Maples 145, Adoracion Rader 123, Angle Walsh 224, Kaelynn Smith 259, Chevelle Jaynes 348