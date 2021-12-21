Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Published 10:17 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Staff Report

WRESTLING

Burton Richards Memorial

At Eau Claire

Team Scores

Decatur 221, Delton-Kellogg 160, Brandywine 133, Hartford 111, Buvhanan 105, Eau Claire 63, Centreville 58, Marcellus 58, Berrien Springs 46, Galesburg-Augusta 38, Benton Harbor 35, Tekonsha 34, gobbles 31, River Valley 25, Cassopolis 24

 

Championship Finals

(Local placers)

103; Josmar Perez (BW) d. Noe Arreola (H) 5-4; 112: Ernesto Rodarte (H) p. Matt Veach (BW) 0:45; 119: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Gage Vincent (DK) 4-2; 130: Hunter Weinberg (BU) d. Jack Lantz (RV) 3-2; 145: Leland Payne (BU) p. Josiah Ward (BS) 2:39; 215: Caden Ferris (DK) p. Philip McLaurin (BW) 0:58

 

Consolation Finals

(Third Place)

135: Walker Barz (BU) p. Mason Garner (H) 1:14; 160: Jackson Starnes (BU) p. Aiden Kane (CE); 285: Cael VanSandt (BW) p. Terrance Winfield (BH) 1:00

 

Blue Devil Classic

At Gull Lake High School

Pool A Results

DOWAGIAC 60, COMSTOCK 16

103: A.J. Munson (D) wins by forfeit; 112: Nick Green (D) wins by forfeit; 119: Jorge Rivera (D) wins by forfeit; 125: Jordan Simpson (D) p. Jacob Rooney 3:19; 130: Pedro Brito (D) p. Evan Springer 5:51; 135: Israel Villegas (D) p. Stanley Young 2:58; 140: Dustin Sirk (D) wins by forfeit; 145: Zach Gettig (D) p. Dale Weed 0:49; 152: Titus Moore (CO) p. Nicholas Schultz 5:02; 160: Double forfeit 171: Brayan Paredes (D wins by forfeit; 189: Andrew Hartman (D) p. Logan Saokho 0:40; 215: Jaylen Claxton (CO) p. Kelvin Bravo 3:29; 285: Robert Sivley (CO) p. Cal Chapman 1:58

 

HARTLAND 77, DOWAGIAC 6

103: Chase Utley (H) p. A.J. Munson 0:57; 112: Jake Gillespie (H) p. Nick Green 1:00; 119: Patrick Wlodyga (H) p. Jordan Simpson 5:49; 125: Easton Culver (H) T.T. Jorge Rivera 16-0; 130: Michael Cappellano (H) p. Israel Villegas 1:51; 135: Ethan Kinch (H) p. Dustin Sirk 0:46; 140: Gavin Kern (H) wins by forfeit; 145: Vinnie Abbey (H) p. Zach Gettig 1:25; 152: Justin VanVaerenbergh (H) p. Nicholas Schultz (1:12) 160: Brayan Paredes (D) p. James Butzier 1:09; 171: Nick Rochowiak (H) p. Andrew Hartman 1:27; 189: Chase Kern (H) wins by forfeit; 215: Avery Dickerson (H) p. Kelvin Bravo 0:20; 285: Vince Cox (H) p. Cal Chapman 2:34

 

HASTING 50, DOWAGIAC 22

103: Troy Hokanson (H) p. A.J. Munson 0:37; 112: Dillon Neal (H) d. Nick Green 7-3; 119: Keegan Archer Sutfin (H) m.d. Jorge Rivera 14-5; 125: Jordan Simpson (d) m.d. Colton Smith 15-5; 130: Israel Villegas (D) p. Joe Goggins 4:24 135: Dustin Sirk (D) p. Justus Forell 2:14; 140: Cohen Smith (H) wins by forfeit; 145: Mason Denton (H) m.d. Zach Gettig 14-3; 152: Robby Slaughter (H) p. Nicholas Schultz 0:36; 160: Victor Ramirez (H) d. Brayan Paredes 9-7; 171: Andrew Hartman (D) p. Isaiah Wilson 1:3; 189: Tate Warner (H) wins by forfeit; 215: Isaac Friddle (h) p. Kelvin Bravo 1:21; 285: Jackson Dubois (h) p. Cal Chapman 0:27

Varsity record: Dowagiac 8-3

 

9-12th Place Results

Dowagiac vs. Rockford 39-39 (won on tiebreaker)

Schoolcraft d. Battle Creek Harper Creek 48-30

 

BOWLING

Boys results

NILES 27, ALLEGAN 3

At Snowdens Sunset Bowl

Baker Games

Niles d. Allegan 376-337

 

Regular Game 1

Niles d. Allegan 941-903

Regular Game 2

Niles d. Allegan 937-871

 

Niles Results

Conner Weston 400, Nathan Ryman 361, Preston Sharpe 379, Trenton Phillips 404, Adam Jackson 334

 

Girls Results

ALLEGAN 28, NILES 2

Baker Games

Allegan d. Niles 309-205

 

Regular Game 1

Allegan d. Niles 668-504

Regular Game 2

785-595

 

Niles Results

Joslyn Maples 145, Adoracion Rader 123, Angle Walsh 224, Kaelynn Smith 259, Chevelle Jaynes 348

More Sports

Notre Dame rolls to easy win over Western Michigan

Michigan Schools to designate February for statewide ‘Oxford Strong’ support

No. 21 Notre Dame routs Pittsburgh 85-59

Roundup: Tough week for Chieftain basketball teams

Print Article