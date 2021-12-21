Cassopolis Police Department donates to Helping Hands

CASSOPOLIS — Officers with the Cassopolis Police Department got a bit hairy the past two months for a good cause.

Continuing an annual tradition of helping the local community, members of the Cassopolis Police Department hosted a No Shave November and December campaign to collect donations for Helping Hands of Cass County. Presenting the donation is Chief Todd McMichael and Officer Donald Obermesik to Treasurer and local pastor Jeff Oliver.

“These funds help us purchase food, clothing, and other essentials for those in need,” Oliver said.