Cassopolis Police Department donates to Helping Hands

Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Submitted

CASSOPOLIS — Officers with the Cassopolis Police Department got a bit hairy the past two months for a good cause.

Continuing an annual tradition of helping the local community, members of the Cassopolis Police Department hosted a No Shave November and December campaign to collect donations for Helping Hands of Cass County. Presenting the donation is Chief Todd McMichael and Officer Donald Obermesik to Treasurer and local pastor Jeff Oliver.

“These funds help us purchase food, clothing, and other essentials for those in need,” Oliver said.

More Top Home

Jones man injured in Newberg Township crash

AEP Foundation grant to fund SMC’s Grady Scholars

Notre Dame rolls to easy win over Western Michigan

Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Print Article