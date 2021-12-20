Mishawaka man injured in Newberg Township crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A Mishawaka man was transported to the hospital following a Cass County crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 9:57 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Bair Lake Street and Wood Lake Road in Newberg Township.

Investigation shows that Ryan McCourt, 55, of Mishawaka, was traveling east on Bair Lake Street when his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. McCourt was transported to Elkhart General Hospital and is in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting were Newberg Fire and Ambulance.