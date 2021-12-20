Helping Hands expands hours

Published 2:32 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By Submitted

CASSOPOLIS — Helping Hands, the downtown Cassopolis food pantry and thrift shop, is trying out evening hours one day a week so that services and shopping are available to people who work during the day.

The thrift shop and pantry will stay open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the month of January.   “Donations of top quality clothing, china sets and other everyday items should be available for evening shoppers,” said board president Diane Seifert. “Also, we want people to know the shop is open to all shoppers, not just clients who may be struggling financially.”

Helping Hands is located at 130 S. Broadway, Cassopolis.

