5-year-old and father die in Howard Township collision

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A 5-year-old child and his father were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Howard Township Friday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

Officers arrived at the scene on M-60 near Pine Lake around 8:15 p.m. Friday. There they learned that the driver of a Ford passenger car was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line, causing him to crash into an eastbound Ford Edge.

The passengers of the passenger car, a 30-year-old man and his 5-year-old son, succumbed to injuries in the crash. The passengers’ names have not been released, but the police department confirmed the passengers were from Centreville, Michigan.

The driver of the Ford Edge, a 39-year-old South Bend man, and his passenger, a 39-year-old Niles man, were transported to Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Cass County Sheriff deputies, Howard Township Fire personnel and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results and prosecutor’s review.