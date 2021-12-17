Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate Christmas food boxes to those in need

NEW BUFFALO — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos announced this week a donation of 1,000 food boxes to those in need during the week of Christmas. Distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana, and Four Winds Team Members will hand out 300 food boxes at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Each Christmas food box includes a ham, stuffing, canned corn, potatoes, cranberry jelly and a pie.

Recipient organizations in Michigan include: Feeding America Michigan in Benton Harbor; Marcellus Community Food Pantry in Marcellus; Cooperating Ministries/Methodist Church in Hartford; Action Ministry Center in Dowagiac; Child and Family Services of Southwest Michigan; Lawrence United Methodist Church in Lawrence; and St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Dowagiac.

Recipient organizations in Indiana include: Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend; MAC Albright in Mishawaka; Broadway Christian Parish in South Bend; Clay Church in South Bend; First United Methodist Church in South Bend; and River Park Food Pantry in South Bend.

Commenting on the donation, Rebecca Richards, Tribal Council Chairwoman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority said, “The Pokagon Band and our Four Winds Casinos sympathize with families and individuals who are struggling this holiday season. We hope our efforts, along with the assistance of several local organizations, will bring some comfort to all recipients.”

Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos added, “We are very proud of the generosity of the Pokagon Band and our Four Winds team members that volunteer to be part of this very special annual program. We hope this donation can be a source of comfort and holiday cheer for all the recipients.”

Marijo Martinec, the Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana said, “We are grateful for our continued long-term partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos to help feed the hungry. The Christmas season can be even more challenging for families, and these food boxes will be a source of comfort and cheer for many.”