PHOTO STORY: Niles art students complete project

NILES — Art students from Ring Lardner Middle School and Eastside Connections completed their “What is your dream for 2022?” project this week. The project conducted at both schools had 68 students create their own hand designs — with their dreams for the future written inside – and place them on the wall reaching out for their dreams for 2022 and beyond.

“My dream was writing,” said Eastside eighth-grader Lily Babler. “I like expressing myself through my writing, and I have a goal to finish reading a certain book by the end of the year.”

“I have a dream of being a pro gamer,” said Eastside seventh-grader Benjamin Bruckner. “I like gaming, and I want to express myself through gaming.”

Art teacher Scott Morgan will be submitting the works to Lake Michigan College, which is seeking original artwork submissions honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired by the theme “The Fierce Urgency of Now” and the idea of what “I Have a Dream” would look like in 2022.

Artistic works will be posted in a virtual gallery in January 2022 with select pieces highlighted as part of a community-wide celebration the week of Jan. 17-21, 2022. These works will become part of a virtual Artistic Reflections gallery on LMC’s website.