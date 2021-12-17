Dowagiac Housing Commission hands out Christmas dinners to low-income residents

DOWAGIAC – Several local organizations have teamed up to make sure some local residents do not go hungry this Christmas.

The Dowagiac Housing Commission handed out Christmas dinners and winter survival packs to low-income residents of Parkside Apartments, 420 E. Railroad St,, on Wednesday.

According to representatives from the housing commission, the idea for the event stemmed from them wanting to give back to the community they work with in a safe way due to COVID-19. The commission usually hosts a Christmas party for residents, but did not feel comfortable doing it this year.

Housing Commission Executive Director Laura Wagley said the event would not have been possible without support from Sister Lakes Secret Santa.

“They wanted to know if we had a need to give families a Christmas dinner, and we told them about our family units,” Wagley said. “They gave us almost all the money we needed for the dinner.”

Dinners included ham, as well as side dishes so families could make their own Christmas dinner.

For the Love of Health Family Health Center donated winter survival packs with medication dosage charts, over-the-counter pain medication, coupons for medications, lotion and other items residents may need.

Wagley said Harding’s Supermarket offered a discount on food purchased for the Christmas dinners.