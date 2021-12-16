UPDATE: Dowagiac police confirm fatality in Thursday morning pedestrian vs. train crash

DOWAGIAC — Police have confirmed a fatality in a Thursday morning pedestrian vs. train crash in downtown Dowagiac.

Director of Public Safety Steve Grinnewald reported that his office responded to a pedestrian vs. train crash on E. High Street in Dowagiac around 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Police are currently on scene investigating the crash and have confirmed a fatality. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, Grinnewald said it is believed the incident was accidental.

Responding agencies include Dowagiac Police, Dowagiac Fire, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Pokagon Tribal Police.

