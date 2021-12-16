DEVELOPING: Police investigating crash on E. High Street in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Police are currently on scene investigating a crash that occurred before 10 a.m. Thursday on E. High Street in Dowagiac.

Caution tape is currently blocking off the railroad crossing on High Street as responding officers survey the scene. At this time, police have yet to confirm any injuries or fatalities.

Responding agencies include Dowagiac Police, Dowagiac Fire, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Pokagon Tribal Police.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.