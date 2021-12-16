Larry Dean Hollis, of Niles

Aug. 22, 1957 — Dec. 14, 2021

Larry Dean Hollis, 64, of Niles, passed away at his home suddenly at 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Larry was born on Aug. 22, 1957, to Billie and Jennie (Phillips) Hollis and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975. He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University before moving to the Niles area. He soon accepted a job at Blossomland Learning Center as a special education teacher. While there, he met fellow special education teacher Pamela Ho whom he would later wed on Nov. 26, 1988. Larry and Pam went on to have three children and a few bonus children. Larry loved to fish, taking an annual trip to Lake Ada in Minnesota every year for the fishing and relaxation. He also loved history, listening to classic rock, cars, watching MSU football, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Above all else, he loved his family and being together. He was a care taker of people, he become the mentor everyone needed. He loved his students and touched so many lives.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving family includes his wife, Pamela (Ho) Hollis, his sister, Susan Hollis, of Niles, his children, Sarah Hollis of Grand Rapids, Elisha Hollis, of Niles, Seth Hollis, of Niles, Jeremiah Hollis, of Berrien Springs; bonus children Ryan Greene of Grand Rapids and Johnny Greene, of Lansing, and grandchildren Celeste and Aeris Hollis. Larry was a friend to all and will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles. The family will receive callers from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorials in Larry’s name may be made to Michigan Special Olympics Area 17.