Kincheloe principal resigns from Dowagiac schools

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac educator is stepping down from her position with the district to explore a new opportunity.

Monday, the Dowagiac School Board approved the resignation of Kincheloe Elementary School Principal Cathy Stone, who is leaving to take a position with the education department for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, according to Dowagiac Schools Superintendent Jonathan Whan.

Stone is a citizen of the Pokagon Band and also chairs the tribal curriculum committee. She is a DUHS graduate and was hired at Kincheloe in 2012.

“Kathy is a quality educator,” Whan said. “We’re sorry to see her go, but it’s a really interesting opportunity for her, and we wish her well.”

Stone’s last day will be Jan. 21, 2022.