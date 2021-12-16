Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 8-15
Published 9:13 am Thursday, December 16, 2021
Dec. 8
7:26 a.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic crash — car/deer
8:39 a.m. — Courtland/N. Front, traffic stop
8:45 a.m. — Courtland/N. Front, warrant arrest
10:49 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
11:30 a.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, general assist
12:21 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
3:04 p.m. — 200 Block First, suspicious situation
4:25 p.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, traffic stop
7:06 p.m. — 300 Block Maple, assault complaint
7:18 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
8:53 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop
10:20 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/King, traffic stop/arrest operating while intoxicated
Dec. 9
2:19 a.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm
9:26 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
10:18 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
10:18 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, civil dispute
10:30 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, warrant arrest
12:12 p.m. — N. Front/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
1 p.m. — Spruce/Tuthill, traffic stop
5:10 p.m. — Cass/Hill, traffic stop
6:04 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
6:30 p.m. — 200 Block W. Railroad, welfare check
10:45 p.m. — M-62 W./Whitney, traffic stop
10:53 p.m. — Pokagon/M-51 S., traffic stop/arrest possession of meth
Dec. 10
6:26 a.m. — Baymont Inn, civil dispute
6:30 a.m. — Baymont Inn, warrant arrest
7:50 a.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, stalking complaint
8:20 a.m. — 700 Block N. Front, abandoned vehicles
10:45 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, larceny complaint
11:15 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, stalking complaint
1:10 p.m. — 200 Block E. High, assault complaint
2:23 p.m. — N. Front/Spruce, traffic crash
3 p.m. — Police Department, assist tribal police
3:17 p.m. — 200 Block James, suspicious situation
3:50 p.m. — 200 Block Dewey, civil dispute
6:10 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, general assist
6:25 p.m. — Colby/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic complaint
8:48 p.m. — Riverside/Underwood, traffic assist
10:27 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., suspicious situation
Dec. 11
12:35 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, obstructing justice
2:29 a.m. — Main/Maple, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
3 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, parking enforcement
1:01 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., found property
1:57 p.m. — 900 Block Spruce, alarm
3:35 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, alarm
4:01 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., vehicle lock-out
5:29 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
6:40 p.m. — 100 Block Park, disorderly person
7:03 p.m. — 400 Block McPhil, welfare check
9:16 p.m. — Lester/E. Telegraph, suspicious situation
10:37 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, assault complaint
11:17 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
Dec. 12
2:20 a.m. — S. Front/Pokagon, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
12:56 p.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, home invasion complaint
2:19 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
5:08 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, public peace
5:21 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
8:27 p.m. — 400 Block Mcomber, suspicious person
10:11 p.m. — 400 Block West, stalking complaint
11:22 p.m. — 500 Block S. Front, general assist
Dec. 13
4:19 a.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, malicious destruction of property complaint
6:31 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
11:05 a.m. — E. Division/Depot, traffic stop
12:15 p.m. — W. High/New York, traffic stop
12:17 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, larceny complaint
12:50 p.m. — W. Wayne/Orchard, traffic stop
3:55 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, illegal burning
5:30 p.m. — 400 Block W. High, civil dispute
6:10 p.m. — 400 Block Michigan, civil dispute
7:30 p.m. — Mill/E. Division, traffic stop
8:30 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, stalking complaint
9:30 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, welfare check
11:02 p.m. — Beeson/S. Front St, assist tribal police
Dec. 14
10:15 a.m. — W. Railroad/Jay, traffic stop
12:18 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Bauer, traffic stop
12:44 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, assault complaint
1:25 p.m. — 700 Block N. Front, assault complaint
2:22 p.m. — 100 Block N. Mill, barking dog
3:10 p.m. — 200 Block Haines, civil dispute
4 p.m. — Commercial/S. Front, traffic complaint
4 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, ordinance violation
7:40 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
8:50 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace
11:06 p.m. — Franklin/Solomon, traffic stop
Dec. 15
12:10 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, suspicious persons
12:19 a.m. — 100 Block Allen, larceny complaint