Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 8-15

Published 9:13 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Submitted

Dec. 8

7:26 a.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic crash — car/deer

8:39 a.m. — Courtland/N. Front, traffic stop

8:45 a.m. — Courtland/N. Front, warrant arrest

10:49 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

11:30 a.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, general assist

12:21 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

3:04 p.m. — 200 Block First, suspicious situation

4:25 p.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, traffic stop

7:06 p.m. — 300 Block Maple, assault complaint

7:18 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

8:53 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop

10:20 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/King, traffic stop/arrest operating while intoxicated

 

Dec. 9

2:19 a.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm

9:26 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

10:18 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

10:18 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, civil dispute

10:30 a.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, warrant arrest

12:12 p.m. — N. Front/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

1 p.m. — Spruce/Tuthill, traffic stop

5:10 p.m. — Cass/Hill, traffic stop

6:04 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

6:30 p.m. — 200 Block W. Railroad, welfare check

10:45 p.m. — M-62 W./Whitney, traffic stop

10:53 p.m. — Pokagon/M-51 S., traffic stop/arrest possession of meth

 

Dec. 10

6:26 a.m. — Baymont Inn, civil dispute

6:30 a.m. — Baymont Inn, warrant arrest

7:50 a.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, stalking complaint

8:20 a.m. — 700 Block N. Front, abandoned vehicles

10:45 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, larceny complaint

11:15 a.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, stalking complaint

1:10 p.m. — 200 Block E. High, assault complaint

2:23 p.m. — N. Front/Spruce, traffic crash

3 p.m. — Police Department, assist tribal police

3:17 p.m. — 200 Block James, suspicious situation

3:50 p.m. — 200 Block Dewey, civil dispute

6:10 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, general assist

6:25 p.m. — Colby/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic complaint

8:48 p.m. — Riverside/Underwood, traffic assist

10:27 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., suspicious situation

 

Dec. 11

12:35 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, obstructing justice

2:29 a.m. — Main/Maple, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

3 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, parking enforcement

1:01 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., found property

1:57 p.m. — 900 Block Spruce, alarm

3:35 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, alarm

4:01 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., vehicle lock-out

5:29 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

6:40 p.m. — 100 Block Park, disorderly person

7:03 p.m. — 400 Block McPhil, welfare check

9:16 p.m. — Lester/E. Telegraph, suspicious situation

10:37 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, assault complaint

11:17 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

 

Dec. 12

2:20 a.m. — S. Front/Pokagon, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

12:56 p.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, home invasion complaint

2:19 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

5:08 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, public peace

5:21 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

8:27 p.m. — 400 Block Mcomber, suspicious person

10:11 p.m. — 400 Block West, stalking complaint

11:22 p.m. — 500 Block S. Front, general assist

 

Dec. 13

4:19 a.m. — 100 Block Sherwood, malicious destruction of property complaint

6:31 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

11:05 a.m. — E. Division/Depot, traffic stop

12:15 p.m. — W. High/New York, traffic stop

12:17 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, larceny complaint

12:50 p.m. — W. Wayne/Orchard, traffic stop

3:55 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, illegal burning

5:30 p.m. — 400 Block W. High, civil dispute

6:10 p.m. — 400 Block Michigan, civil dispute

7:30 p.m. — Mill/E. Division, traffic stop

8:30 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, stalking complaint

9:30 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, welfare check

11:02 p.m. — Beeson/S. Front St, assist tribal police

 

Dec. 14

10:15 a.m. — W. Railroad/Jay, traffic stop

12:18 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Bauer, traffic stop

12:44 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, assault complaint

1:25 p.m. — 700 Block N. Front, assault complaint

2:22 p.m. — 100 Block N. Mill, barking dog

3:10 p.m. — 200 Block Haines, civil dispute

4 p.m. — Commercial/S. Front, traffic complaint

4 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, ordinance violation

7:40 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

8:50 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

11:06 p.m. — Franklin/Solomon, traffic stop

 

Dec. 15

12:10 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, suspicious persons

12:19 a.m. — 100 Block Allen, larceny complaint

 

 

More Top Home

Hesson tabbed to restore SMC wrestling program

Neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites expanded in Cass, Van Buren counties

Berrien Bus to temporarily close due to staffing shortage

DEVELOPING: Police investigating crash on E. High Street in Dowagiac

Print Article