Berrien County Sheriff’s Office records lobby moves to appointment-only

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office records lobby, 919 Port St., will move to appointment only starting on Dec. 16. Individuals will be able to make an appointment for the following services:

Firearms transactions

Sex offender registry

Fingerprinting

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in Niles will remain closed to the public and all appointments will be handled at the St Joseph Office.

To schedule an appointment, call 269) 983-7141 ext. 7211 or e-mail: sheriffrecords@berriencounty.org. When requesting an appointment via e-mail, state the reason for the appointment and provide a contact phone number.

Appointment times are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and masks will be required to enter the building. No walk-ins will be accepted.