Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman and a South Bend man were transported to the hospital following a Tuesday evening crash.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury traffic crash on M-51 near Thompson Road in Pokagon Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation of the crash showed that a car driven by Cloe Mittan, 20, of Niles, struck a box truck being driven by Raymond Bakos, 30, of South Bend.

Bakos was backing into a driveway when he was struck by Mittan. Bakos and Mittan were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Bakos’ vehicle, Tony Wilson, was not injured.

Seat belts were worn by all, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

Assisting at the crash scene were Pokagon Township Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and PrideCare Ambulance.