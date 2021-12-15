Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Published 8:55 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Staff Report

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman and a South Bend man were transported to the hospital following a Tuesday evening crash.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury traffic crash on M-51 near Thompson Road in Pokagon Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation of the crash showed that a car driven by Cloe Mittan, 20, of Niles, struck a box truck being driven by Raymond Bakos, 30, of South Bend.

Bakos was backing into a driveway when he was struck by Mittan. Bakos and Mittan were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.  A passenger in Bakos’ vehicle, Tony Wilson, was not injured.

Seat belts were worn by all, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

Assisting at the crash scene were Pokagon Township Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and PrideCare Ambulance.

More News

Dowagiac chamber seeks individuals interested in serving on Pageant Executive Committee

Spectrum Health Lakeland honors longtime board chair, welcomes new

Sew Happy Sales and Service to expand

Dowagiac teachers issue vote of no confidence in superintendent, walk out of board meeting

Print Article