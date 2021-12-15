Nov. 28, 1950 — Dec. 12, 2021

It was with deeply saddened hearts that our family said goodbye to Shirley Ann King (McLalin), on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, as she passed away on a beautiful sunny day surrounded by her sons and comforted by her family, confident that our Heavenly Father will remember her in His Kingdom, when all in new.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1950, in Niles, Michigan. She was a graduate of Niles High School and spent most of her life in the Michiana area. Shirley was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, caregiver and would help anyone. Born to Robert McLalin and Dorothea Heath in 1950, she was one of three daughters in her family. Judy was her older sister and Kathleen was her younger sister. She was adored by her older brothers, Robert and Thomas McLalin, who both served in the Vietnam war. In 1968, she met Dennis Wayne King in the Brandywine area, married and started their family.

The highlight of her life was her three boys, Dennis Wayne King, Jr., who moved away from the area and resides with his wife, Melissa, in Wilmington, North Carolina, Scott Allen King, who lives in the Mishawaka area and Christopher Kent King who lives in Niles, with his wife Christina. Also, Shirley’s beautiful granddaughters, Sasha, Cecilia, Annie, Katie, Briana and her grandson, Payton.

Shirley loved to sing, entertain friends and loved to cook. She will always be remembered for her strong will and determination. She searched for joy in life. She was a beautiful young woman and participated in beauty pageants in the area during the ‘60s.

She will be missed by her family, but forever grateful are her sons that she raised and loved them so dearly. We love you, mamma, we love you so much. Revelation 21:3,4

The family will honor her wish of a private gathering and memorial. There will be no service or visitation.

The Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, located at 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg, MI 49112, P.O. Box 24, is assisting Shirley’s family for these arrangements.

Cards, letters and flowers can be sent to the above listed address, up to, Dec. 20, for encouragement and to honor her memory.