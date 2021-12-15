Sandra K. Wegner, of Dowagiac

Aug. 29, 1948 — Dec. 7, 2021

Sandra K. Wegner, 73, of Dowagiac, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on Dec. 7, 2021.

She was born to the late Ray and Delta Jamison on Aug. 29, 1948.

Sandra lived a wonderful life full of friends, family, and adventure. At the young age of 17, Sandra moved from her hometown in Berrien Springs and was seeking a new adventure in The Dalles, Oregon. She began her new life with her first and only child, Kenny Fryman. Because of her work ethic and drive for a better life, Sandra was always able to find a job and make things happen for her and her son. She worked in food service for the majority of her life and over time she had enough experience to manage kitchens. Sandra always had a soft, caring touch but when the time came for a hard conversation, she had a very direct approach. What was so special about her was her focus on creating a better life, she was coachable, hard-working, and always embraced a learning experience. She spent 12 years on the west coast before moving back to the place she called home in Dowagiac. After she moved back home she had a strong desire to get her high school diploma. With focus, determination, and plenty of studying, she was able to accomplish her goal. She set a great example of what it meant to strive for more. Time gifted her two grandchildren who would eventually become her most trusted best friends. Sandra loved being able to care for others and made a habit out of putting others before herself. With her experience in managing kitchens, she was able to learn the most delicious recipes which her family benefitted greatly from. She was famous for her desserts such as chocolate cake and pineapple upside-down cake but was more known for her mouth-watering soups. By nature, she was an incredible host and loved nothing more than having her loved ones over for holidays, Saturday night football, or small get-togethers. Unlike the rest of her family, Sandra was a die-hard Michigan State fan and thoroughly enjoyed every time her team beat the University of Michigan. Sandra was a blessing to anyone who knew her and will be dearly missed by her friends, family, and community.

Sandra is preceded in death by both of her parents, Ray and Delta Jamison.

She is survived by her son, Kenny Andrews-Fryman; her two best friends and grandchildren, Britney and Thomas Fryman; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; all three of her siblings, Kenneth Bright, Dan (Betty) Bright, and Sharon (Ed) Beardsley; as well as many other friends, family, and people she cared for.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation may donate directly to Kenny Andrews-Fryman, her son.

Sandra’s wanted a private celebration of her life which will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.