Rosalie Puckett

June 29, 1932 — Dec. 9, 2021

Rosalie “Brams” (Evans) Puckett, 89, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 29, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the fifth of six children born to Joe and Azell Evans. She married Harold Richard Puckett who preceded her in death after eighteen years of marriage.

Rosalie loved to dance and was a dynamic cook. She enjoyed crafts such as ceramics and doll making. She had a wonderful sense of humor and kept everyone laughing. Rosalie liked fishing and always came home with a catch.

Rosalie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Trenholm) Williams, Dainette Puckett Merriweather (Edward Mimms), Dainette Michael (Melvin Ward) Williams Ward; six grandchildren, Dionte Puckett, Jason Joseph (Katrina Pompey) Puckett, Donald Lawrence Mathews II, Prudence Nicole Dillon, Rechica (Arnulfo) Ledesma, Carla Bennett; nine great-grandchildren, Jordon Puckett, Mikayla Puckett, Aaleyah Decilos, Jason Puckett, Emilio Puckett, Isela Puckett, Aivian Allen, Gavin Ward, Kaylee Lanore; one sister, Dorothy Smith; one brother, James Gregory Evans; and a host of nieces and nephews, including her special nephew Lawrence Denard Croom.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Joseph Dillon, Harold Brian Puckett; one sister, Deloris Evans; and three brothers, Chester Evans, Virgil Evans, and Joe Evans.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. for a time of sharing memories and telling stories in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Ms. Puckett’s remains will be laid to rest next to her beloved son in Oakdale Cemetery in Vandalia, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.