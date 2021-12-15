Niles boys bowling team wins Husky Invitational

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team won the Huskie Invitational hosted by Portage Northern at Continental Lanes Sunday.

The Vikings finished with 3,351 pins to easily defeat runner-up Portage Northern, which finished with 3,139 pins. Kalamazoo Central was third with 2,926 pins.

Niles’ Trenton Phillips was the individual champion as he finished with a 639 series.

Preston Sharpe finished fifth with a 546, Connor Weston 11th with a 493 and Nathan Ryman 12th with a 492.

In its Wolverine Conference opener, the Vikings lost to Sturgis 15.5-15.

The Trojans won the two Baker Games 337-277, while it swept the regular games with Niles. The Vikings took the first game 838-738, and the second, 826-756.

Nathan Ryman had a 382 series for Niles, while Connor Weston had a 345 series. Preston Sharpe finished with a 341 series and Trenton Phillips a 322 series.

Girls Bowling

Niles finished eighth overall with 2,305 total pins.

Portland took first place with 2,783 pins, while Battle Creek Pennfield was second with 2,730 pins.

Individually, the Vikings’ Chevelle Jaynes finished second with 510 pins. Portage Central’s Caitlin Anderson was the individual champion with 515 pins.

Angel Walsh finished with 347 pins, Kaelyn Smith 344 pins and Anna Kennedy 232 pins.

“Chevelle bowled fairly well a series of 510 pins,” said Niles Coach Jim Jaynes. “Girls are improving. Results don’t reflect the progress they have made.”

Niles is back in action Wednesday as it hosts Wolverine Conference newcomer Edwardsburg at Joey Armadillo’s.

In its Wolverine Conference debut, the Vikings were defeated by Sturgis 26-4.

Sturgis swept the Baker Games, winning 282-168. In the regular games, the Trojans won the regular games 688-526 and 665-439.

Jaynes had a 349 series, while Kaitlyn Hooper had a 243 series. Smith had a 223 series for the Vikings.

