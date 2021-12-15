Girls basketball roundup: Eddies continue to roll, Bobcats win in overtime

PAW PAW — Through three games this season, the Edwardsburg girls basketball team is averaging 78 points per game.

The Eddies improved to 3-0 with a 72-30 non-divisional Wolverine Conference victory over host Paw Paw Tuesday night.

Caitlin Tighe had a huge game for Edwardsburg as she scored a game-high 27 points to go along with nine steals and four rebounds. The Eddies also got 20 points, four rebounds and four steals from Macey Laubach.

Edwardsburg jumped a 16-8 lead after one quarter, which it stretched to 38-17 by halftime. The Eddies took a 52-23 lead into the final quarter.

Addison Roy led the Red Wolves (2-2) with 15 points.

Edwardsburg hosts Three Rivers in its Wolverine Conference South Division opener Friday night. It is the final game before the Christmas break for the Eddies.

Brandywine 59, Bronson 54 (OT)

BRONSON — Freshman Miley Young scored a career-high 31 points to help visiting Brandywine overcome Bronson 59-54 in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

The Bobcats (5-0) had to rally from 13-2 first-quarter deficit to remain undefeated. Brandywine trailed 27-13 at halftime.

Brandywine dominated the second half, outscoring the Vikings 36-22 to tie the score at 49-49 by the end of regulation and forcing overtime. The Bobcats missed a shot at the buzzer in the fourth quarter.

In overtime, Brandywine outscored Bronson 10-5 to earn the win.

Besides Young, the Bobcats also got eight points, five assists and six steals from Ellie Knapp, while Kadence Brumitt added eight points and 12 rebounds.

Aubree Calloway had 21 points to lead the Vikings, who dropped to 3-1 on the season.

Brandywine hosts Berrien Springs in its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division opener Friday night.

Cassopolis 59, Decatur 31

CASSOPOLIS — The Rangers rebounded from their first loss of the season to defeat visiting Decatur 59-31 in a Southwest 10 conference contest Tuesday night.

Cassopolis (2-1, 2-1 Southwest 10) turned a 12-9 first-quarter lead into a 33-18 halftime advantage. The Raiders (1-3, 1-2 Southwest 10) never challenged the Rangers in the second half.

Cassopolis led 47-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

Zaniya Dodd had a game-high 19 points for the Rangers, who also got 12 points from Atyanna Alford and nine points from Quianna Murray.

Leah Bauschke led the Raiders with 13 points. Lauren Ogrin added 11 points.

Buchanan 39, Bridgman 35

BRIDGMAN — The visiting Bucks continue to play without all-state center Faith Carson.

Buchanan held off a Bridgman upset bid Tuesday night, edging the host Bees 39-35.

The Bucks (5-0) never led by more than six points at any of the quarter breaks. At halftime, Buchanan had a 22-15 advantage and took a six-point lead (32-26) into the final eight minutes of play.

LaBria Austin led Buchanan with 12 points. Hannah Herman added 11 and Hannah Tompkins seven.

Bridgman (2-2) was led by Olivia Tomlin’s game-high 19 points.

Buchanan hosts South Haven in its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division opener Friday night.

Marcellus 42, White Pigeon 31

MARCELLUS — The Wildcats remained undefeated by grabbing the early lead against visiting White Pigeon and slowly building upon it.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket in the second half. They combined for 41 points in the opening 16 minutes. The two teams scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, in the second half.

Emma Holmes led the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points. Bailey Asmus added eight points and Clare Flory finished with seven. Marcellus played without one of its top scorers in Allison Daugherty Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 Southwest 10) travel to Mendon for another Southwest 10 Conference game Friday night.