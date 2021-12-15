Dowagiac chamber seeks individuals interested in serving on Pageant Executive Committee

DOWAGIAC — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce is looking for candidates who are interested in being appointed to the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant Executive Committee.

Executive Committee members Tracy Urbanski, who served as director for the last two pageants, and Patty Booth, resigned from their positions in November. Urbanski, who has been active in the local pageant since 1999, was instrumental in developing the Judy Dodd Memorial Community Service Scholarship in memory of her mother. Her father is Jim Dodd a member of the Dowagiac City Council.

The Chamber Board of Directors is appreciative of both women for their many years of service to the pageant, officials said.

Sponsored by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, the Pageant Executive Committee is one of several committees of the business organization that hosts seasonal events within the community.

Volunteers interested in serving on the Chamber of Commerce committee should contact Vickie Phillipson, program director, at (269) 782-8212 or by email at VPhillipson@Dowagiac.org.

A month prior to the onset of the pandemic, the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant last crowned Lynsie Stolpe as its 81st queen, and presented more than $7,750 in educational scholarships that year.

The pageant, which is typically held in February, is expected to return to the stage in 2023.