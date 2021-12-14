Sew Happy Sales and Service to expand

NILES — A local sewing business will be expanding, thanks to the support of the Niles City Council.

The council agreed to allow City Administrator Huff and city attorney Robert Landgraf to negotiate a purchase agreement for parcel 11-72-4560-0042-03-7. The city was approached by the owners of Sew Happy Sales and Service,15 N. 2nd Street, with interest in purchasing property owned by the City adjacent to their business with the purpose of constructing an expansion to its current business.

According to city documents, a title search has been completed and confirms the property is owned by the City of Niles. There are several easements on the property and there may be a desire by the City of Niles Utilities Department to maintain an additional easement on the property for future infrastructure. Once a purchase agreement has been drafted it will come before the Council for approval and consideration of the sale.

