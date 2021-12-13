Niles man faces prison after fleeing police with firearm in vehicle

NILES – A Niles man was sentenced to prison on weapon and fleeing police charges in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

Tyrone Lavall Hunter, 39, of Niles, pleaded guilty to fourth degree fleeing police and carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile. He was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison on the fleeing charge and 24 to 60 months in prison on the weapon charge. The terms are concurrent. He must forfeit his weapon and pay $198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Sept. 11 in Niles. Hunter was also arraigned on weapon and cocaine charges from a Dec. 1 incident in Niles, but he denied that he was the person wanted in that case.

While Hunter said that he has changed, Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock was skeptical.

“When did all of this change?” he asked. “You have an active warrant you’ve been avoiding in Indiana since 2018. You tell me your life has changed and you will now be a good person on supervisory conditions, you haven’t in the past.”