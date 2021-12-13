LaSata announces Lyons Industries as December Small Business of the Month

LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata recently presented Lyons Industries out of Dowagiac with the latest installment of her office’s Small Business of the Month award.

“I’d like to congratulate Lyons Industries not only on this award, but for their dedication to employees, quality products, and serving their customers,” said LaSata, R-Coloma. “The business started in the late 1960s and has stayed in the family for generations. The Lyons family is a true example of how hard work and persistence can pay off.”

Lyons Industries is currently operated by Lance Lyons, whose father and grandfather built the business up from the ground many years ago. The product line started with a specialized plumbing vent for mobile homes and has expanded today to an operation that produces more than 1,500 showers and bathtubs every day.

“The story of how Lyons Industries stayed in the family and was able to grow to such a success is a true inspiration,” LaSata said. “Presenting the business with the Small Business of the Month award is a way to show appreciation and highlight the hardworking people of southwest Michigan.

“I am proud to present Lyons Industries with this award and appreciate their dedication to their craft as well as the Dowagiac community.”

Residents wishing to nominate a small business may do so StateSenatorKimLaSata.com/business-of-the-month/ or by sending an email to SenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov.