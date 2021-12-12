Wrestling roundup: Dowagiac goes 5-0 at Vicksburg, Niles ninth in East Lansing

VICKSBURG — The Dowagiac wrestling team went 5-0 at the Vicksburg Invitational to remain undefeated Saturday.

The Chieftains defeated Schoolcraft 46-27, Decatur 50-30, Martin/Climax Scott 43-36, Coloma 66-9 and Brandywine 58-12.

Dowagiac is now 7-0 overall.

Going undefeated on the day for the Chieftains were A.J. Munson (103), Nick Green (112), Jordan Simpson (125) and Zach Gettig (140/145). Posting 4-1 records were Jorge Rivera (119), Israel Villegas (130/135), Dustin Sirk (135/140). Brayan Paredes (160/171) and Andrew Hartman (171//189).

Simpson is now 7-0 on the season, while Munson and Paredes are 6-1.

The Chieftains will open up their Wolverine Conference championship defense as they travel to Edwardsburg Wednesday.

Brandywine was 1-4 on the day.

The Bobcats defeat Coloma 42-9. Brandywine was defeated by Schoolcraft 42-33, Three Rivers 69-12 and Vicksburg 52-20.

Phillip McLaurin went 5-0 on the day wrestling at both 215 and 285 pounds, while Gavin Schoff went 4-1 for Brandywine at 160 pounds.

The Bobcats are back on the mat Wednesday as they host Decatur, Colon and Union City in a quad.

Don Johnson Invitational

EAST LANSING — Niles finished ninth at the Don Johnson Invitational, which was won by Lake Fenton Saturday.

Lake Fenton scored 226 points to easily defeat runner-up Forest Hills Northern, which finished with 172.5 points. Niles had 79 points.

Sam Rucker (160) and Dan Guya (215) finished third to lead the Vikings. Ezra Vance (152) and Jimmy Guya were both fourth, while Conner Pickens finished fifth and Chris Heflin sixth.

The Vikings will travel to Three Rivers for their first Wolverine Conference match of the year.

Southwest Classic

ALLEGAN — Edwardsburg placed seventh at the Southwest Classic hosted by Allegan Saturday.

Lakeshore easily won the tournament with 226 points, while Whitehall was second with 176. the Eddies finished with 88 points.

Trystan Ziska (103) took third place, while Caden Manfred (112) finished fourth. Placing fifth for Edwardsburg were Nick Eaton (130), Dan Wilson 140) and Andrew Harris (285). Austin Mark finished sixth.

The Eddies will host Dowagiac in their Wolverine Conference opener Wednesday.