Notre Dame puts McGraw in Ring of Honor, blows out Purdue Fort Wayne

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — “The Ring of Honor is only the beginning. There will also be a statue out front.” University Vice President and Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick ended Muffet McGraw’s Ring of Honor ceremony with those words and to a loud roar of applause from the Irish faithful in attendance at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after, the No. 22 Notre Dame women’s basketball squad (9-2) rolled to a 78-41 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-6). It marked the third time this season the Irish defense held an opponent to 50 points or less. In addition, the Irish remain undefeated in Ring of Honor games, moving to 7-0.

Six different Irish players scored double figures: Maya Dodson (12 points), Maddy Westbeld (11 points), Olivia Miles (12 points), Anaya Peoples (10 points), Abby Prohaska (10 points) and Sonia Citron (12 points). Miles and Peoples came close to double-doubles with eight and nine rebounds, respectively. Mabrey and Miles tied for team high in assists with five each.

How It Happened

The Notre Dame offense didn’t get rolling until 4:32 in the first, but once things began to click, the Irish never looked back. From 4:32 to the end of the quarter, the Irish outscored the Mastodons 16-2 to go up 16-7. The quarter ended with Citron driving the court and beating the buzzer with a swift move for the layup.

The Irish recorded eight made field goals in the second quarter. What’s interesting to note is that they all came from different players: Marshall, Brunelle, Mabrey, Dodson, Westbeld, Miles, Peoples and Prohaska. The Notre Dame defense then did its part, giving the home squad a 34-22 halftime lead.

The Irish outscored the Mastodons 22-13 in the third. Dodson and Westbeld were each in double figures by the end of the period with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Irish shot 10-of-17 and continued to spread the wealth with seven different scorers.

Miles and Peoples kicked off the fourth on a combined 11-0 run over the first three minutes before outpacing Purdue Fort Wayne 22-6 in the quarter. The Irish ultimately shot 47.8 percent in the game and registered 50 points in the paint.

Up Next

The Irish will have a week off for final exams before an ACC matchup with Pitt on Sunday, Dec. 19. That matchup will tip inside Purcell at 2 p.m. on ACCNX. The Irish look to go 2-0 in league play before regular ACC play kicks off after the Christmas break.