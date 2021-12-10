Three sentenced to jail on various charges in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS – Several area residents were sentenced to jail and probation Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

• Charles Barnes Baker, 32, of North Front Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 88 days served. He must $1,608 in fines and costs. He also had his probation revoked from an earlier case and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 142 served. The current incident occurred April 14 in Dowagiac.

• Paige Ann Borsa, 33, of Indiana, pleaded guilty to uttering and publishing and was sentenced to credit for 118 days already served and $2,220.18 in fines, costs and restitution. She wrote a bad check to the Edwardsburg Marathon on Feb. 23, 2016. She has since served time in prison in Indiana.

• Sabrina Kay Long, 37, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to possession of meth as a habitual offender and was sentenced to credit for 315 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred June 13, 2020, in Edwardsburg.