PET OF THE WEEK: Apollo, from Cass County Animal Control
Published 3:30 pm Friday, December 10, 2021
Meet Apollo. This gentle American Pitbull terrier and Rhodesian ridgeback mix is ready for his new forever home. Apollo can be bit shy, so he is looking for a patient, loving owner. If you have a treat in your hand, then Apollo will show you how he sits and shakes. He is also housebroken and crate trained. Apollo’s adoption fee is $65. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701 to schedule a meet and greet.