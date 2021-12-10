LASATA: Bundle up and explore Michigan’s great outdoors

Winter in Michigan provides a wide variety of enjoyable activities that range from a day of family fun to opportunities for even the most skilled outdoors

enthusiast.

Whether you prefer skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice fishing or all of the above, Michigan ranks among the best in the nation.

Michigan boasts more than 3,000 miles of cross-country ski trails, more than 40 ski areas, and nearly 1,000 downhill ski runs ranging from beginner to expert. There are plenty of opportunities for an afternoon on the slopes.

For those who prefer the quieter, more peaceful, snow-covered landscapes of a Pure Michigan winter, I recommend exploring the wilderness via Michigan’s extensive snowmobile trail system that provides riders with 6,400 miles of trails. This groomed, interconnected trail network covers a variety of terrains as it winds through our state forests.

Another winter activity that has tremendously grown in popularity is ice fishing. For those interested in trying their luck out on the ice, or just wishing to cast a line into the state’s thousands of miles of rivers, I encourage you to take advantage of this winter’s free fishing weekend. Twice a year, once during the summer and once during the winter, Michigan offers residents a free weekend of fishing, where all fishing license fees are waived. This winter’s free fishing weekend is scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20.

For more exciting ideas to help you enjoy the winter season and for a list of local events throughout the 21st District, please visit my website and check out the 2021 Winter Guide under the “Publications” tab.

The winter season provides countless opportunities for fun with friends and family, as well as a boost to many local economies. With so many activities to offer, I hope everyone is able to get out and experience the beauty that Pure Michigan has to offer.

Best wishes for a safe and fun Michigan winter!

Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Coloma, represents the 21st state Senate District, which includes all of Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph counties.