Edwardsburg Public Schools closes Friday due to threat

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed today due to a social media threat that was forwarded to the administration Thursday night, according to Superintendent Jim Knoll.

Knoll said law enforcement was immediately notified, but due to the timing, the threat was unable to be fully investigated prior to Friday classes.

“Threats of any nature are against the District Code of Conduct and can lead to very serious legal penalties,” Knoll wrote in a public statement. “Threats or threatening behavior have no place in our school or community. The consequences for making threats may be dire. We are thankful the staff member was alert and activated the threat assessment procedure.”

Knoll encouraged the community to report any potential criminal activity or harm against students, staff or the schools, which can be done anonymously through OK2SAY at Michigan.gov/ok2say or by calling 8-555-OK2SAY.

Knoll said parents would be updated as more information becomes available.