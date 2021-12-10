BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Russell-Henslee

Published 12:00 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

Heather Russell and Phillip Henslee are the parents of a son, Carson Henslee, of Dowagiac.

Carson was born Dec. 5, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and 20-and-a-half inches long.

He has two brothers, Nathan Jones, 14, Phillip Henslee Jr., 11, and three sisters, Taylor Henslee, 19, Hayle Henslee, 16, and Hannah Henslee, 14.

His maternal grandparents are Kris and Martin Henslee, and his paternal grandparent is Michelle Russell, of Waco, Texas.

