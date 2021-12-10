BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Best-Kremer

Published 12:02 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Submitted

Rebecca Best and Matthew Kremer are the parents of a daughter, Layla Jade Kremer, of Dowagiac.

Layla was born Dec. 1, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 19-and-one-fourth inches long. She has two siblings, Maxwell Kremer, 7, and Kendalynn Nusbaum, 7.

Maternal grandparents are Heather Best, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Jeff and Barb Richter, of Goshen, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are John and Maureen Kremer, of Dowagiac.

