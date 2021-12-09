Wrestling roundup: Chieftains 2-0; Bobcats, Bucks get swept

BUCHANAN — Despite only having two seniors in the starting lineup, the Dowagiac wrestling team opened its season with a sweep at the Buchanan Quad Wednesday night.

Not only is the Chieftain line up filled with underclassmen, but Dowagiac gave up 18 points on forfeits on the night.

The Chieftains defeated Watervliet 51-27 in its first match of the 2021-22 season, before holding on for a 42-41 win over Decatur.

“We were rusty,” said Dowagiac Coach Colin Burandt. “We are still working out the kinks in our lineup. It showed. I think we wrestled well overall tonight. We only gave up a few pins. That is something to build off of.”

Dowagiac’s two seniors — Jordan Simpson [119/125] and Brayan Paredes [160] were both 2-0 on the night with pins. Paredes recorded the night’s fastest pin for the Chieftains as he stuck Decatur’s Landon Swetz in 12 seconds.

“All of our veteran wrestlers wrestled well,” Burandt said. “They have been here before, and they know how the season goes. They know how to take care of business, and they did a good job with that.”

Picking up two wins on the night for Dowagiac were A.J. Munson at 103, Jorge Rivera at 119/125 and Dustin Sirk at 135.

Dowagiac will travel to Vicksburg Saturday for the Bulldogs’ annual invitational.

Burandt said his team needs to work on being crisper.

“We are getting in on shots, but we are not finishing,” he said. “We are hitting something, but only doing half of it. We need to iron out our techniques, and we will be all right.

Host Buchanan was 0-2 on the night as the Bucks lost to Decatur 48-30 and to Watervliet 51-27.

Earning two wins for Buchanan were Sadie Holloway at 112, Hunter Weinberg at 130 and Dean Roberts at 285.

Brandywine at Bronson

The Bobcats were swept by Temperance Bedford [68-12] and Constantine [48-30] Wednesday night.

Winning two matches for the Bobcats were Matt Veach at 112 and Drake Heath at 125.

Brandywine will also compete in the Vicksburg Invitational Saturday. The opening round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Complete results may be found in the Daily Data section.